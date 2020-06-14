1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Tysons Corner home block to metro, in community that is right across the street from the up and coming Capital One development: which includes starbucks, restaurant, and more!this home is well maintained and has laundry and outdoor patio areasecure building and assigned parkingcan't ask for more in Tysons Cornerwalk in closet, ceiling fan, and a great landlord!Granite counters in the kitchen. Upgraded bathroom enclosure including nice stone accent and box cut out. Open Floor Plan. Wood style flooring. Washer Dryer in unit in laundry room off of kitchen. Plus nice patio off of living room, which views the green common area.