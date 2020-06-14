All apartments in Tysons Corner
1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 8:02 AM

1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE

1580 Spring Gate Drive · (703) 964-1290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tysons Corner
Tysons East
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1580 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4116 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Tysons Corner home block to metro, in community that is right across the street from the up and coming Capital One development: which includes starbucks, restaurant, and more!this home is well maintained and has laundry and outdoor patio areasecure building and assigned parkingcan't ask for more in Tysons Cornerwalk in closet, ceiling fan, and a great landlord!Granite counters in the kitchen. Upgraded bathroom enclosure including nice stone accent and box cut out. Open Floor Plan. Wood style flooring. Washer Dryer in unit in laundry room off of kitchen. Plus nice patio off of living room, which views the green common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE have any available units?
1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
