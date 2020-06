Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great top floor condo walk to McLean Silver Line metro with 1 garage parking spot. Harris Teeter scheduled to open soon. Laminate floors in living, dining and bedroom. Sorry, No pets and no smoking. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 The Gates of McLean is a gated community with great amenities like a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, sports court, grill area and walking paths. Move in fees - $500 deposit + $100 fee for weekday or $600 fee for weekend move. App fee $45/adult.