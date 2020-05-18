All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1550 Spring Gate Dr

1550 Spring Gate Drive · (240) 367-3353
Location

1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Available 08/01/20 Top floor, sun filled 3 BD, 2BA condo in McLean - Property Id: 287027

Beautiful top floor condo in Tysons Corner area with 3 bedrooms, 2 spacious full baths. All bedroom has walk in closet. It is walking distance to McLean Metro Station, next to the new Capital One HQ campus in McLean. within minutes to 3 highway- 495, Dulles Toll Road and 66. Two reserved parking space. Condo association offers pool in the summer and gym year round.
The existing furniture in the pictures can be bought from current tenant so that it can come fully furnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287027
Property Id 287027

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Spring Gate Dr have any available units?
1550 Spring Gate Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1550 Spring Gate Dr have?
Some of 1550 Spring Gate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Spring Gate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Spring Gate Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Spring Gate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Spring Gate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Spring Gate Dr does offer parking.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Spring Gate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1550 Spring Gate Dr has a pool.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Dr have accessible units?
No, 1550 Spring Gate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 Spring Gate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Spring Gate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
