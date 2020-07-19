21038 Lowell Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 3 level single family home in the sought after Woodland Village neighborhood of Sterling. This home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with large kitchen and living room area, 1 car garage, fully finished basement, fenced in yard with large patio space. Large master suite with walk in closet and sitting room that overlooks the foyer and over sized master bath. Other two bedrooms have ample natural light and great closet space. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! This home sits in quiet cul-de-sac, easy access to route 7, Dulles Airport, close to Reston Metro station as well as shopping and fine dining. Pets on case by case basis. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.