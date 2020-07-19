All apartments in Sterling
21038 Lowell Court

21038 Lowell Court · No Longer Available
Location

21038 Lowell Court, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 3 level single family home in the sought after Woodland Village neighborhood of Sterling. This home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with large kitchen and living room area, 1 car garage, fully finished basement, fenced in yard with large patio space. Large master suite with walk in closet and sitting room that overlooks the foyer and over sized master bath. Other two bedrooms have ample natural light and great closet space. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! This home sits in quiet cul-de-sac, easy access to route 7, Dulles Airport, close to Reston Metro station as well as shopping and fine dining. Pets on case by case basis. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21038 Lowell Court have any available units?
21038 Lowell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21038 Lowell Court have?
Some of 21038 Lowell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21038 Lowell Court currently offering any rent specials?
21038 Lowell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21038 Lowell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 21038 Lowell Court is pet friendly.
Does 21038 Lowell Court offer parking?
Yes, 21038 Lowell Court offers parking.
Does 21038 Lowell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21038 Lowell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21038 Lowell Court have a pool?
No, 21038 Lowell Court does not have a pool.
Does 21038 Lowell Court have accessible units?
No, 21038 Lowell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21038 Lowell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21038 Lowell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21038 Lowell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21038 Lowell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
