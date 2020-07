Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher microwave accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible

This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath located in North Stafford features hardwoods throughout the main level, large deck off family room and master bedroom with attached full bath. This home has a fully finished basement with additional family room and W/D hookups and leads out into fully fenced backyard. Call to see today!