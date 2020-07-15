308 ALMOND DRIVE

Amenities
Stunning three bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in desirable Embrey Mill. Gourmet kitchen w/ large Island, GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, 9 ft ceilings and HARDWOOD floors throughout. DESIGNER, Electronic Window Blinds. Master suite with luxury bath including oversized Shower. Upper Level Lounge/Office/Bonus Room. Rear yard highlighted by a STAMPED CONCRETE Patio. Oversized, Detached 2 car Garage with overhead storage. Located in the 1st Section of the neighborhood. Walk to the Cafe and the Pool. Community amenities also include a Dog Park, Playgrounds, Jogging Trails, , Soccer Fields, Fire Pit, Fitness Center.