308 ALMOND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool garage

Stunning three bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in desirable Embrey Mill. Gourmet kitchen w/ large Island, GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, 9 ft ceilings and HARDWOOD floors throughout. DESIGNER, Electronic Window Blinds. Master suite with luxury bath including oversized Shower. Upper Level Lounge/Office/Bonus Room. Rear yard highlighted by a STAMPED CONCRETE Patio. Oversized, Detached 2 car Garage with overhead storage. Located in the 1st Section of the neighborhood. Walk to the Cafe and the Pool. Community amenities also include a Dog Park, Playgrounds, Jogging Trails, , Soccer Fields, Fire Pit, Fitness Center.