23 Saint Richards Court Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home in Mountain View High School District - Stafford - This home is over 5000 sqft and has been meticulously maintained. Formal entry foyer with sitting room and dining room. Hardwood floors, 2 story family room with huge picture windows to let in loads of natural light and overlooking the trees. Fireplace. Kitchen is large with breakfast bar island, dining area and rear sunroom. Main level also has a huge office, mud room and laundry.



Upper level has 4 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room and huge master bathroom with dual vanities.



The basement is massive. It has a 5th bedroom with full bathroom. A movie room with stadium seating plus a bar.



The home is located within a short drive to Quantico, shopping, coffee shops and restaurants, microbrew and much more.



Please contact your Realtor for a showing!



(RLNE5837618)