Stafford County, VA
23 Saint Richards Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

23 Saint Richards Court

23 Saint Richards Court · (540) 628-2226
Location

23 Saint Richards Court, Stafford County, VA 22556

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Saint Richards Court · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5524 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
23 Saint Richards Court Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home in Mountain View High School District - Stafford - This home is over 5000 sqft and has been meticulously maintained. Formal entry foyer with sitting room and dining room. Hardwood floors, 2 story family room with huge picture windows to let in loads of natural light and overlooking the trees. Fireplace. Kitchen is large with breakfast bar island, dining area and rear sunroom. Main level also has a huge office, mud room and laundry.

Upper level has 4 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room and huge master bathroom with dual vanities.

The basement is massive. It has a 5th bedroom with full bathroom. A movie room with stadium seating plus a bar.

The home is located within a short drive to Quantico, shopping, coffee shops and restaurants, microbrew and much more.

Please contact your Realtor for a showing!

(RLNE5837618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Saint Richards Court have any available units?
23 Saint Richards Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23 Saint Richards Court currently offering any rent specials?
23 Saint Richards Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Saint Richards Court pet-friendly?
No, 23 Saint Richards Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 23 Saint Richards Court offer parking?
No, 23 Saint Richards Court does not offer parking.
Does 23 Saint Richards Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Saint Richards Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Saint Richards Court have a pool?
No, 23 Saint Richards Court does not have a pool.
Does 23 Saint Richards Court have accessible units?
No, 23 Saint Richards Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Saint Richards Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Saint Richards Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Saint Richards Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Saint Richards Court does not have units with air conditioning.
