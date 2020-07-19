All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

104 BELCROFT DRIVE

104 Belcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Belcroft Drive, Stafford County, VA 22554

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE INTO!!! Gorgeous colonial home with 2 car garage, long driveway, 4BR, 3.5 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, kitchen granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, large masterbedroom with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet inside the master bathroom, storage room in the bsmnt, basement recreation room that leads to a huge backyard, expansive deck and many more!!! Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Landlords prefer direct deposit for rent. Landlords are not accepting Section 8 vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

