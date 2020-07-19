104 BELCROFT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking garage

READY TO MOVE INTO!!! Gorgeous colonial home with 2 car garage, long driveway, 4BR, 3.5 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, kitchen granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, large masterbedroom with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet inside the master bathroom, storage room in the bsmnt, basement recreation room that leads to a huge backyard, expansive deck and many more!!! Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Landlords prefer direct deposit for rent. Landlords are not accepting Section 8 vouchers at this time.