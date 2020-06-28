7326 CHARLOTTE STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath , 3-Level Spit Level Style Detached home located in Springfield Sub-Division. Basement Has two private entrances for easy access and possibly easy rental / In-law suite - with 1 bedroom and full bath and Seperate RecRoom. Home has been fully renovated in last 10 years with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Baths finished with granite, new ceramics and vanities. Come See / Show this perfect rental property with very close access to highway and walking distance to shopping center and Bus Stops.