Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

7326 CHARLOTTE STREET

7326 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7326 Charlotte Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath , 3-Level Spit Level Style Detached home located in Springfield Sub-Division. Basement Has two private entrances for easy access and possibly easy rental / In-law suite - with 1 bedroom and full bath and Seperate RecRoom. Home has been fully renovated in last 10 years with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Baths finished with granite, new ceramics and vanities. Come See / Show this perfect rental property with very close access to highway and walking distance to shopping center and Bus Stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET have any available units?
7326 CHARLOTTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET have?
Some of 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7326 CHARLOTTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET offer parking?
No, 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET have a pool?
No, 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7326 CHARLOTTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
