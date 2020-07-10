All apartments in Springfield
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

7309 Westmore Dr

7309 Westmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7309 Westmore Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f192bc08b ---- Lovely brick front home with palladian style windows, wood floors on main level and upper level, chair railing and crown molding. Kitchen has been updated with built-ins, granite, and glass door to deck backing to trees. 2 Generously sized master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Main bath features double vanity, separate soaking tub, and skylight. Large lower level rec-room with media/shelving wall walks out to fully fenced patio. Basement also has a den with more closet space and third full bath. New lower level flooring for new tenant, deck will be upgraded and stained. Two reserved parking spaces at front door. Excellent location, close to Pentagon and Ft Belvior, minutes to Springfield Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Westmore Dr have any available units?
7309 Westmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7309 Westmore Dr have?
Some of 7309 Westmore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Westmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Westmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Westmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Westmore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7309 Westmore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Westmore Dr offers parking.
Does 7309 Westmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Westmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Westmore Dr have a pool?
No, 7309 Westmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Westmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 7309 Westmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Westmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Westmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Westmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 Westmore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

