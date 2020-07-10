7309 Westmore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f192bc08b ---- Lovely brick front home with palladian style windows, wood floors on main level and upper level, chair railing and crown molding. Kitchen has been updated with built-ins, granite, and glass door to deck backing to trees. 2 Generously sized master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Main bath features double vanity, separate soaking tub, and skylight. Large lower level rec-room with media/shelving wall walks out to fully fenced patio. Basement also has a den with more closet space and third full bath. New lower level flooring for new tenant, deck will be upgraded and stained. Two reserved parking spaces at front door. Excellent location, close to Pentagon and Ft Belvior, minutes to Springfield Plaza.