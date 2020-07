Amenities

pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Springfield rambler is both charming and convenient! Freshly painted throughout, the home features a stone fireplace, breakfast bar, cathedral ceilings and more. Two-car carport plus an expansive backyard make this home a standout! Near shopping and dining, and convenient to 495/395/95. This charmer is ready for you to call it home! No smoking. Pets case-by-case. $50 non-refundable application fee. Minimum income $79,800.