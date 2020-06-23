All apartments in Springfield
6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD
6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD

6912 Ben Franklin Road · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Ben Franklin Road, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing Location! Newly renovated and rarely available 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home just 1 minute from I-95 and 495 for commuting yet on a quiet street with no thru-traffic. Plenty of room inside and out. Big back yard with deck and two storage sheds. Off street parking and no HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD have any available units?
6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD have?
Some of 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD offer parking?
No, 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
