6912 BEN FRANKLIN ROAD

Amazing Location! Newly renovated and rarely available 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home just 1 minute from I-95 and 495 for commuting yet on a quiet street with no thru-traffic. Plenty of room inside and out. Big back yard with deck and two storage sheds. Off street parking and no HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
