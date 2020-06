Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED RANCH HOME WITH LOTS OF SUNLIGHT AND LARGE BACKYARD! HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL. PATIO AND LARGE OUTDOOR AREA. UPDATED KITCHEN W/SS APPLIANCES.BASEMENT INCLUDES KITCHEN, REC ROOM, LARGE BEDROOM AND BATHROOM FOR POSSIBLE IN-LAW SUITE. BASEMENT ACCESS VIA PATIO. MINUTES TO 395/495/95, METRO, FORT BELVOIR & SPRINGFIELD TOWN CENTER. PETS ALLOWED AND CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH DEPOSIT.