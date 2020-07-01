*Renovated Single Family Home* all brick 2 finished level Rambler with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths*Hardwood floors on main level*large living room/dining area*remolded kitchen with new granite counter tops/new stove and dishwasher*3 bedroom/1.5 bath on the main level*main level laundry area*Lower level has 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath*large rec room with den/study and extra storage/work shop*Oversize 1 car Garage* Large yard 22000sqft *fenced backyard with patio with water and electricity*nice storage shed*backs to Springfield Forest Park*close to schools/shopping*walk to Springfield Metro Rail/ VRE Station* close to Ft Belvoir/Pentagon/DC* Pleasure to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have any available units?
6705 HACKBERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have?
Some of 6705 HACKBERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 HACKBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
6705 HACKBERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.