6705 HACKBERRY ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

6705 HACKBERRY ST

6705 Hackberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Hackberry Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Renovated Single Family Home* all brick 2 finished level Rambler with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths*Hardwood floors on main level*large living room/dining area*remolded kitchen with new granite counter tops/new stove and dishwasher*3 bedroom/1.5 bath on the main level*main level laundry area*Lower level has 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath*large rec room with den/study and extra storage/work shop*Oversize 1 car Garage* Large yard 22000sqft *fenced backyard with patio with water and electricity*nice storage shed*backs to Springfield Forest Park*close to schools/shopping*walk to Springfield Metro Rail/ VRE Station* close to Ft Belvoir/Pentagon/DC* Pleasure to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have any available units?
6705 HACKBERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have?
Some of 6705 HACKBERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 HACKBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
6705 HACKBERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 HACKBERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 6705 HACKBERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 6705 HACKBERRY ST offers parking.
Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6705 HACKBERRY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have a pool?
No, 6705 HACKBERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 6705 HACKBERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 HACKBERRY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6705 HACKBERRY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6705 HACKBERRY ST does not have units with air conditioning.

