All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6503 HUBBARDTON WAY
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

6503 HUBBARDTON WAY

6503 Hubbardton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6503 Hubbardton Way, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Br/3&1Half Baths, Beautiful Brick Town House with new engineered hardwood floors in a private walled and treed neighborhood. 3 levels with one car garage and driveway that park two cars. Great location Capitol Beltway (495) and (395) at door steps with fast commuter lanes to DC/ MD and Metro Close by. House is 3 level. First Level Garage/Fireplace Family Rm (with windows and door)/Full Bath/ Washer and Dryer. Living, Dining, Kitchen Open and Spacious. Kitchen has and Eastern View with Morning Light and Deck with Fenced Yard. Master Bedroom has the Morning Light and high ceilings with shower and soaking tub. The Living Rm and other bedrooms face the West. The House is filled with light with newly engineered hardwood fLoor. Newly painted in whites and grey. NO PETS. PENDING NO SHOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY have any available units?
6503 HUBBARDTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY have?
Some of 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6503 HUBBARDTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY offers parking.
Does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY have a pool?
No, 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 HUBBARDTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America