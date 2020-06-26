6503 HUBBARDTON WAY

Amenities

3Br/3&1Half Baths, Beautiful Brick Town House with new engineered hardwood floors in a private walled and treed neighborhood. 3 levels with one car garage and driveway that park two cars. Great location Capitol Beltway (495) and (395) at door steps with fast commuter lanes to DC/ MD and Metro Close by. House is 3 level. First Level Garage/Fireplace Family Rm (with windows and door)/Full Bath/ Washer and Dryer. Living, Dining, Kitchen Open and Spacious. Kitchen has and Eastern View with Morning Light and Deck with Fenced Yard. Master Bedroom has the Morning Light and high ceilings with shower and soaking tub. The Living Rm and other bedrooms face the West. The House is filled with light with newly engineered hardwood fLoor. Newly painted in whites and grey. NO PETS. PENDING NO SHOW