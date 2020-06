Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated

IMMACULATE 2-SIDED BRICK END UNIT TOWNHOME, 3-BEDROOMS, 2-FULL BATHS, 2-HALF BATHS, CLOSE TO SUBWAY, BUS AND SHOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS. NEW CERAMIC TILES IN LOWER LEVEL AND ALL BATHROOMS. UPDATED KITCHEN APPLIANCES. BAY WINDOW AND FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM,CATHEDRAL CEILING S IN BEDROOMS. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME! MUST SEE!!