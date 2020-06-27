All apartments in Springfield
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:28 PM

6500 WESTMORE CT

6500 Westmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

6500 Westmore Court, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6500 Westmore Court. This lovely and spacious end unit townhome with a classy side entrance in the heart of Springfield offers lots of desirable upgrades. All-new windows were installed this year. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast area that leads out to the patio and fully-fenced rear yard. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling and the private master bath screams indulgence with its Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, cathedral ceiling, and dual vanity sinks. The excellent lower-level includes a completely updated full bath, bonus room, great storage, and rec room perfect for entertaining, working out, or winding down in front of the fireplace at the end of a long day. With all this and a location super-close to Metro, the Springfield Town Center and three major commuter routes (I-95, I-395, and I-495), you will wonder how you could have been looking anywhere else!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 WESTMORE CT have any available units?
6500 WESTMORE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6500 WESTMORE CT have?
Some of 6500 WESTMORE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 WESTMORE CT currently offering any rent specials?
6500 WESTMORE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 WESTMORE CT pet-friendly?
No, 6500 WESTMORE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6500 WESTMORE CT offer parking?
Yes, 6500 WESTMORE CT offers parking.
Does 6500 WESTMORE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6500 WESTMORE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 WESTMORE CT have a pool?
No, 6500 WESTMORE CT does not have a pool.
Does 6500 WESTMORE CT have accessible units?
No, 6500 WESTMORE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 WESTMORE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 WESTMORE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 WESTMORE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 WESTMORE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
