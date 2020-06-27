6500 WESTMORE CT

Amenities

Welcome to 6500 Westmore Court. This lovely and spacious end unit townhome with a classy side entrance in the heart of Springfield offers lots of desirable upgrades. All-new windows were installed this year. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast area that leads out to the patio and fully-fenced rear yard. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling and the private master bath screams indulgence with its Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, cathedral ceiling, and dual vanity sinks. The excellent lower-level includes a completely updated full bath, bonus room, great storage, and rec room perfect for entertaining, working out, or winding down in front of the fireplace at the end of a long day. With all this and a location super-close to Metro, the Springfield Town Center and three major commuter routes (I-95, I-395, and I-495), you will wonder how you could have been looking anywhere else!