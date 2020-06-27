All apartments in Springfield
6496 CORY PL
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

6496 CORY PL

6496 Cory Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6496 Cory Pl, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Welcome home to 6496 Cory Place, an outstanding colonial home sited on a cul-de-sac, in charming Devers Property. From its two-story foyer with hardwood floors you can see the French doors leading into the study with recessed lights and the formal living room with intricate crown molding. Continue to the elegant dining room with fine trim work and a well-appointed chandelier. The huge kitchen offers granite counters, 42-inch cherry cabinets, matching GE Profile appliances including a cooktop and a double wall oven, a comfortable breakfast area, and a lighted ceiling fan. Just off the kitchen are a sunken family room with a gas fireplace and a bright and airy sunroom with a door leading to the expansive deck that steps down to the backyard. On the upper level you~ll find a palatial master suite with a sizable sitting area, a three-sided fireplace, separate walk-in closets, and a lush bath with separate vanities, a water closet, a jetted tub and a stand-alone shower with a shelf. There is also a guest suite with its own private full bath, as well as two additional bedrooms that share the hall bath with a dual-sink vanity. A dedicated laundry area with added storage space completes the upper level. The lower level is complete with a den, a bonus room, a wet bar in the walk-up rec room with a sitting area, and a large storage and utility room. Conveniently located just moments from the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and I-495, this stately property is ready to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6496 CORY PL have any available units?
6496 CORY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6496 CORY PL have?
Some of 6496 CORY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6496 CORY PL currently offering any rent specials?
6496 CORY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6496 CORY PL pet-friendly?
No, 6496 CORY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6496 CORY PL offer parking?
Yes, 6496 CORY PL offers parking.
Does 6496 CORY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6496 CORY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6496 CORY PL have a pool?
No, 6496 CORY PL does not have a pool.
Does 6496 CORY PL have accessible units?
No, 6496 CORY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6496 CORY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6496 CORY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6496 CORY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6496 CORY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
