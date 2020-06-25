All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6348 DAKINE CIRCLE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

6348 DAKINE CIRCLE

6348 Dakine Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6348 Dakine Circle, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Stunning town house with new hard wood floors in Living/Dining room, stairs and 3 bedrooms. Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet and beautiful Mater bath. Fantastic gourmet remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 1 car garage with plenty of visitor parking. Great location to Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, Ft. Myer, Navy Yard. 1.5mi to Springfield Town Center, 2.9mi to Franconia-Springfield Metro Station; free shuttle bus to metro & 2.7mi to Kingstown Town Center. Hurry... it won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE have any available units?
6348 DAKINE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6348 DAKINE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6348 DAKINE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America