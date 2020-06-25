6348 DAKINE CIRCLE

Amenities
Stunning town house with new hard wood floors in Living/Dining room, stairs and 3 bedrooms. Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet and beautiful Mater bath. Fantastic gourmet remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 1 car garage with plenty of visitor parking. Great location to Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, Ft. Myer, Navy Yard. 1.5mi to Springfield Town Center, 2.9mi to Franconia-Springfield Metro Station; free shuttle bus to metro & 2.7mi to Kingstown Town Center. Hurry... it won't last.