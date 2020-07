Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Renovated (2018) and ready for occupancy on 7/10/2020. New Siding, Windows, HVAC, Appliances, Ceramic Tile, Granite, Carpet and much more. Upper Level Bedroom has separate sitting room/office. Large Corner Lot on almost an acre. Convenient to EVERYTHING. Virtual Showings Only (at this time) Property is tenant occupied. MUST have good credit score, good rental history, good employment history and pass a background check. DO NOT VISIT PROPERTY WITHOUT AN AGENT.