Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 3 Level End unit Townhome in sought after neighborhood. This beautiful home features 2 large master suites on upper level & finished basement with fireplace-can be used as third bedroom/office or guest room. Walk out from basement to large, fully fenced in back yard. Centrally located, minutes from shopping centers ,restaurants, VRE, 95 & much more! No pets, Photos from prior to current tenant occupancy. **Minimum 24 month lease term**