Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

The Shannon Townhomes

628 Windomere Ave · (201) 855-3594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

628 Windomere Ave, Richmond, VA 23227

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 766C · Avail. Oct 1

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 766E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. now

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0748 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shannon Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
internet access
online portal
Tucked away along beautiful, tree-lined streets; The Shannon Townhomes offers the best of both worlds in Richmond. Experience our neighborhood charm while taking advantage of our convenient location. Easy highway access makes commuting & enjoying the dining and entertainment of Downtown Richmond a breeze. We're also located within minutes of grocery, the US Postal Service, pharmacies, and dining options. You'll love coming home to The Shannon. With a variety of floor plans and interior finishes available, your new home will effortlessly blend your personal style with all the comforts of home. Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes have well-appointed spaces, in-home washer/dryer or hookup, and fenced back patios for extended outdoor living.

Our friendly, on-site team is eager to find your perfect fit and looks forward to showing you why The Shannon Townhomes is Richmond's best value for convenience, customer service, charm, and easy living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Shannon Townhomes have any available units?
The Shannon Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $1,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shannon Townhomes have?
Some of The Shannon Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shannon Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
The Shannon Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shannon Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shannon Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does The Shannon Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, The Shannon Townhomes offers parking.
Does The Shannon Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Shannon Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shannon Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, The Shannon Townhomes has a pool.
Does The Shannon Townhomes have accessible units?
No, The Shannon Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does The Shannon Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shannon Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

