Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry internet access online portal

Tucked away along beautiful, tree-lined streets; The Shannon Townhomes offers the best of both worlds in Richmond. Experience our neighborhood charm while taking advantage of our convenient location. Easy highway access makes commuting & enjoying the dining and entertainment of Downtown Richmond a breeze. We're also located within minutes of grocery, the US Postal Service, pharmacies, and dining options. You'll love coming home to The Shannon. With a variety of floor plans and interior finishes available, your new home will effortlessly blend your personal style with all the comforts of home. Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes have well-appointed spaces, in-home washer/dryer or hookup, and fenced back patios for extended outdoor living.



Our friendly, on-site team is eager to find your perfect fit and looks forward to showing you why The Shannon Townhomes is Richmond's best value for convenience, customer service, charm, and easy living.