swansboro west
216 Apartments for rent in Swansboro West, Richmond, VA
109 E 37th St
109 East 37th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1275 sqft
109 E. 37th St South Richmond 4 bedroom, Washer/Dryer $1295.00 - AVAILABLE NOW! 109 E. 37th St.
Results within 1 mile of Swansboro West
1049 Dixon Drive
1049 Dixon Drive, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
1049 Dixon Drive Available 08/05/20 2 BR / 1 BA Southside, Darling Cape Cod with Screened Porch, PETS CONSIDERED! Available August 5th! - Darling cape cod with two bedrooms & one bathroom.
4030 Forest Hill Ave Unit 9
4030 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
4030 Forest Hill Ave - 4030#9 Unit 9 Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 1 BA Renovated two bedroom facing Forest Hill Park! Available August 1st! - Updated two bedroom condo across from Forest Hill park. Front porch overlooks park! Hardwood floors.
1118 Floral Ave
1118 Floral Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
3 BR Brick Rancher in Woodstock for $1050.00 per month. - Charming 3 BR and 1 Full Bath Brick Rancher for $1050.00 per month. Home Features Living Room and Eat -In Kitchen. Master BR has a Sitting Room Attached. Hardwood Floors.
3154 Stockton Street
3154 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1169 sqft
Charming home close to VA Hospital, Available now! - Updated 3 bedroom one bath home available on Stockton Rd, Close to VA. On a Corner lot. Home features new paint interior and exterior. Newly renovated kitchen, and bathroom. Spacious laundry room.
4109 Hillcrest Rd.
4109 Hillcrest Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
4109 Hillcrest Rd. Available 09/04/20 CHARMING SOUTHSIDE RANCHER!!! - Check out this wonderful southside rancher! Perfectly located for those renters with an active lifestyle.
3108 Decatur St
3108 Decatur Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Please stop by the leasing office to reserve this home. Office address 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Swansboro West
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,125
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
