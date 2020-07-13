All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Landmark at 1700

1700 West Main Street · (202) 509-9221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 008 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,271

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,287

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark at 1700.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700. This community is currently offering expansive one-bedroom lofts located in the heart of downtown Richmond. Moving into one of these modern homes also means living in the soul of the city's cultural, entertainment, and dining hub. Living in the heart of downtown Richmond means that having a bit of fun doesn't require a thirty-minute drive to the city. Whether it's touring the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, catching your favorite band at The National, or watching a film at the Byrd Theatre, all the best entertainment options that Richmond has to offer lie right outside your doorstep. Make the move today. Contact the Landmark at 1700 staff today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark at 1700 have any available units?
Landmark at 1700 has 3 units available starting at $1,271 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark at 1700 have?
Some of Landmark at 1700's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark at 1700 currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark at 1700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark at 1700 pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark at 1700 is pet friendly.
Does Landmark at 1700 offer parking?
Yes, Landmark at 1700 offers parking.
Does Landmark at 1700 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark at 1700 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark at 1700 have a pool?
No, Landmark at 1700 does not have a pool.
Does Landmark at 1700 have accessible units?
No, Landmark at 1700 does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark at 1700 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark at 1700 has units with dishwashers.
