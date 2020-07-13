Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark at 1700.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700. This community is currently offering expansive one-bedroom lofts located in the heart of downtown Richmond. Moving into one of these modern homes also means living in the soul of the city's cultural, entertainment, and dining hub. Living in the heart of downtown Richmond means that having a bit of fun doesn't require a thirty-minute drive to the city. Whether it's touring the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, catching your favorite band at The National, or watching a film at the Byrd Theatre, all the best entertainment options that Richmond has to offer lie right outside your doorstep. Make the move today. Contact the Landmark at 1700 staff today for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water