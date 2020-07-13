Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700. This community is currently offering expansive one-bedroom lofts located in the heart of downtown Richmond. Moving into one of these modern homes also means living in the soul of the city's cultural, entertainment, and dining hub. Living in the heart of downtown Richmond means that having a bit of fun doesn't require a thirty-minute drive to the city. Whether it's touring the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, catching your favorite band at The National, or watching a film at the Byrd Theatre, all the best entertainment options that Richmond has to offer lie right outside your doorstep. Make the move today. Contact the Landmark at 1700 staff today for more information.