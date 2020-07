The Penny at Jackson Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access

The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history. Located conveniently Downtown, this walkable neighborhood is convenient to VCU, restaurants, businesses, and more. The Penny offers city living with luxury amenities, including a rooftop terrace, fitness center, garage parking, bike racks, pool, and more. Each controlled access luxury apartment features contemporary kitchens, modern appliances, washer & dryer, blazing fast internet, and the open floorplans synonymous with modern living.