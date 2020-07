Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool e-payments

Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities. You’ll love the conveniences such as in-home washer and dryers in select homes as well as patios and balconies for enjoying the outdoors. Rock Creek Apartments features a swimming pool, well-manicured green spaces, and plenty of parking. We’re pet friendly, too. Come by and see for yourself: Rock Creek feels like home.