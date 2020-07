Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance fire pit internet access

Apartments starting at $999.



Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Millspring Commons offers prime location, spacious townhomes and amenities to round out the lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Our Henrico County location offers shopping and entertainment and easy access to I-295, 64, and 95, Genworth Financial, Capital One, Henrico County Government Center, Altria and local schools.

Stop by Millspring Commons in Laurel VA for a tour today.