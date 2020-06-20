712 Louisiana Street

Amenities
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own FREE private parking & garage! No expenses were spared with this home! From the solar panels to the high end upgrades- (Granite counters, Marble & vinyl wood flooring, Tray Ceilings, Lighting packages & custom cabinetry to name a few) it'll be sure to take your breath away! Utilities average only approx. $25 per month- saving you thousands! Open Concept layout perfect for entertaining & gatherings. 1st floor features formal dining room, office, kitchen w/ bar open to huge living room & a half bath. The 2nd level features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths & the washer/dryer utility room. This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home will not disappoint & will not last long! Reserve today before it's gone. Currently occupied so no in person showings but available for move in on July 10, 2020. CALL/TEXT Allison at 859-967-3144 for more information & a complete description of home. Please note: No Smoking, No Pets or Section 8 vouchers accepted at this property.