Richmond, VA
712 Louisiana Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:56 AM

712 Louisiana Street

712 Louisiana Street · (804) 683-3231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 Louisiana Street, Richmond, VA 23231
Fulton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2222 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own FREE private parking & garage! No expenses were spared with this home! From the solar panels to the high end upgrades- (Granite counters, Marble & vinyl wood flooring, Tray Ceilings, Lighting packages & custom cabinetry to name a few) it'll be sure to take your breath away! Utilities average only approx. $25 per month- saving you thousands! Open Concept layout perfect for entertaining & gatherings. 1st floor features formal dining room, office, kitchen w/ bar open to huge living room & a half bath. The 2nd level features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths & the washer/dryer utility room. This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home will not disappoint & will not last long! Reserve today before it's gone. Currently occupied so no in person showings but available for move in on July 10, 2020. CALL/TEXT Allison at 859-967-3144 for more information & a complete description of home. Please note: No Smoking, No Pets or Section 8 vouchers accepted at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Louisiana Street have any available units?
712 Louisiana Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Louisiana Street have?
Some of 712 Louisiana Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Louisiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Louisiana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Louisiana Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 Louisiana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 712 Louisiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 712 Louisiana Street does offer parking.
Does 712 Louisiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Louisiana Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Louisiana Street have a pool?
No, 712 Louisiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Louisiana Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Louisiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Louisiana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Louisiana Street has units with dishwashers.
