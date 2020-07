Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Located in downtown Richmond, directly across the street from the Virginia State Capitol building, American Heritage Place resides in the citys first historic high-rise building. Renovated into contemporary, New York-style lofts, residents enjoy amazing downtown views matched with the sophistication of modern, urban designs. In addition to being conveniently situated for the downtown working professional, residents also benefit from living within walking distance to many of downtown Richmonds fine dining, night life and shopping destinations, as well as the many vibrant art galleries and theaters calling downtown home.