Richmond, VA
703 Holly Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

703 Holly Street

703 Holly Street · (804) 358-7368 ext. 1102
Location

703 Holly Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Oregon Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 703 Holly Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
703 Holly Street Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3.5 BA Gorgeous Townhouse close to James River! Available August 1st! - Overlook townhouse, great location one block from the James River in Historic Oregon Hill. Convenient to restaurants, VCU/MCV, and Carytown. Open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Recessed lighting and surround sound in living room. Crown and Chair Moldings. Internet ready. Convenient off street parking. River views just a few steps away! First Floor with hardwood floors and powder room. Third floor features master suite boasting luxurious double vanity bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath. Walk-out first level boasts a huge room or office with attached full bath, walk-in closet, separate entrance, and sitting area. One parking spot and trash included in rent.

NO PETS. Available August 1st! See More At https://www.rentinrichmond.com/available-properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2257606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Holly Street have any available units?
703 Holly Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Holly Street have?
Some of 703 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
703 Holly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 703 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 703 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 703 Holly Street does offer parking.
Does 703 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 703 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 703 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 703 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
