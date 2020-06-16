Amenities

703 Holly Street Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3.5 BA Gorgeous Townhouse close to James River! Available August 1st! - Overlook townhouse, great location one block from the James River in Historic Oregon Hill. Convenient to restaurants, VCU/MCV, and Carytown. Open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Recessed lighting and surround sound in living room. Crown and Chair Moldings. Internet ready. Convenient off street parking. River views just a few steps away! First Floor with hardwood floors and powder room. Third floor features master suite boasting luxurious double vanity bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath. Walk-out first level boasts a huge room or office with attached full bath, walk-in closet, separate entrance, and sitting area. One parking spot and trash included in rent.



Available August 1st!



