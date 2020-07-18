627 N 28th St

Amenities

This two story 2011 built home is located in the historic Church Hill area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar top, pantry, and 42' cherry cabinets with plenty of storage space. The second floor includes a convenient laundry area with a washer and dryer, 2 secondary bedrooms with nice hall bath, and the master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and its own master bath. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, and much, much more! Security alarm is included for an additional $50 per month.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



