Last updated July 3 2020 at 6:56 PM

627 N 28th St

627 North 28th Street · (804) 203-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

627 North 28th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Church Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two story 2011 built home is located in the historic Church Hill area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar top, pantry, and 42' cherry cabinets with plenty of storage space. The second floor includes a convenient laundry area with a washer and dryer, 2 secondary bedrooms with nice hall bath, and the master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and its own master bath. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, and much, much more! Security alarm is included for an additional $50 per month.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 N 28th St have any available units?
627 N 28th St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 N 28th St have?
Some of 627 N 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 N 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
627 N 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 N 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 N 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 627 N 28th St offer parking?
No, 627 N 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 627 N 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 N 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 N 28th St have a pool?
No, 627 N 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 627 N 28th St have accessible units?
No, 627 N 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 627 N 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 N 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
