Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3706 Glenwood Avenue

3706 Glenwood Avenue · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3706 Glenwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
Chimborazo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3706 Glenwood Avenue · Avail. Sep 1

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3706 Glenwood Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Richmond Rental in Great Shape - 3706 Glenwood Avenue is a three-bedroom/two & half bath home in the Chimborazo/Church Hill Area. This two-story home features large open space with solid wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, large bright kitchen with white and grey shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a large eating area. The oak staircase leads you to three large bedrooms including a master with two large closets, a beautiful ceramic bath with a grey double vanity, and a five-foot walk-in shower with glass doors. Other features include two-zone heating, pull down storage, a large private rear deck, and it is walking distance to Church Hill, Chimborazo, Stone Brewing, James River, and the colonial bike trail!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5024289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
3706 Glenwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 3706 Glenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Glenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Glenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3706 Glenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3706 Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Glenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 Glenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Glenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
