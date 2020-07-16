Amenities

3706 Glenwood Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Richmond Rental in Great Shape - 3706 Glenwood Avenue is a three-bedroom/two & half bath home in the Chimborazo/Church Hill Area. This two-story home features large open space with solid wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, large bright kitchen with white and grey shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a large eating area. The oak staircase leads you to three large bedrooms including a master with two large closets, a beautiful ceramic bath with a grey double vanity, and a five-foot walk-in shower with glass doors. Other features include two-zone heating, pull down storage, a large private rear deck, and it is walking distance to Church Hill, Chimborazo, Stone Brewing, James River, and the colonial bike trail!



NO SMOKING.



No Cats Allowed



