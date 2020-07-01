All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

East 51 at Rocketts Landing

5101 Old Main Street · (804) 258-4968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA 23231

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2108 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 2210 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 2305 · Avail. Oct 23

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East 51 at Rocketts Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
new construction
package receiving
accessible
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours. We will continue to practice safe social distancing requirements in order to keep our staff, residents, and future residents safe! We look forward to seeing you soon.East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community. East 51 offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and sleek modern finishes. Residents have access to covered garage parking, a state-of-the-art gym, an outdoor courtyard for games and grilling, and numerous other activities located within the larger Rocketts Landing master development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $35 for 1 pet, $50 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does East 51 at Rocketts Landing have any available units?
East 51 at Rocketts Landing has 27 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does East 51 at Rocketts Landing have?
Some of East 51 at Rocketts Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East 51 at Rocketts Landing currently offering any rent specials?
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is East 51 at Rocketts Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, East 51 at Rocketts Landing is pet friendly.
Does East 51 at Rocketts Landing offer parking?
Yes, East 51 at Rocketts Landing offers parking.
Does East 51 at Rocketts Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, East 51 at Rocketts Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does East 51 at Rocketts Landing have a pool?
Yes, East 51 at Rocketts Landing has a pool.
Does East 51 at Rocketts Landing have accessible units?
Yes, East 51 at Rocketts Landing has accessible units.
Does East 51 at Rocketts Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, East 51 at Rocketts Landing does not have units with dishwashers.

