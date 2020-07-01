Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage new construction package receiving accessible e-payments hot tub online portal smoke-free community

Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours. We will continue to practice safe social distancing requirements in order to keep our staff, residents, and future residents safe! We look forward to seeing you soon.East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community. East 51 offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and sleek modern finishes. Residents have access to covered garage parking, a state-of-the-art gym, an outdoor courtyard for games and grilling, and numerous other activities located within the larger Rocketts Landing master development.