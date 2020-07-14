All apartments in Richmond
Saddlewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Saddlewood

Open Now until 5pm
3801 Elfstone Ln · (843) 547-5914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA 23223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3878E · Avail. Sep 16

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saddlewood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
e-payments
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

Come home to Saddlewood Apartments and Townhomes, ideally located near 360 on King and Queen Dr. in Richmond, VA. Saddlewood features a pool, tennis courts and a picnic area. Washer dryer connections are provided or use our convenient community laundry center. We’re pet friendly, too, with reasonable pet rents!

Residents come to Saddlewood for our great location. Nestled just minutes from downtown Richmond, Virginia you will find that I-64, I-295 and I-95 can help to provide quick and easy transportation to the Ashland and West End areas. Shopping and entertainment are also at your doorstep with two shopping malls nearby including Virginia Center Commons and White Oak Village.

Come visit Saddlewood for a personal tour. You’ll be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breed/ weight limit -75lbs
Parking Details: Unassigned parking on property.
Storage Details: Attic Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saddlewood have any available units?
Saddlewood has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Saddlewood have?
Some of Saddlewood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saddlewood currently offering any rent specials?
Saddlewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saddlewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Saddlewood is pet friendly.
Does Saddlewood offer parking?
Yes, Saddlewood offers parking.
Does Saddlewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Saddlewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Saddlewood have a pool?
Yes, Saddlewood has a pool.
Does Saddlewood have accessible units?
Yes, Saddlewood has accessible units.
Does Saddlewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saddlewood has units with dishwashers.
