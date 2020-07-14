Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning furnished bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool e-payments tennis court accessible parking 24hr maintenance online portal

Come home to Saddlewood Apartments and Townhomes, ideally located near 360 on King and Queen Dr. in Richmond, VA. Saddlewood features a pool, tennis courts and a picnic area. Washer dryer connections are provided or use our convenient community laundry center. We’re pet friendly, too, with reasonable pet rents!



Residents come to Saddlewood for our great location. Nestled just minutes from downtown Richmond, Virginia you will find that I-64, I-295 and I-95 can help to provide quick and easy transportation to the Ashland and West End areas. Shopping and entertainment are also at your doorstep with two shopping malls nearby including Virginia Center Commons and White Oak Village.



Come visit Saddlewood for a personal tour. You’ll be glad you did.