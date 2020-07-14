Saddlewood

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breed/ weight limit -75lbs
Parking Details: Unassigned parking on property.
Storage Details: Attic Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.