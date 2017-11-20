304 Chimborazo Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking internet access

Completely Renovated and Beautiful 2 Story with All the Bells & Whistles. A like Brand New home boast a Full Front Country Porch, Rear Deck overlooking a Manicured Rear Privacy Fenced Yard and Stamped Sidewalk and Patio. Rear Gate Access off Alley Way with Free Street Parking. Amenities Inluded in the rent are Security Alarm System, Gardening and Basic Internet. Three Spacious Bedrooms and 2-1/2 Baths. The Gorgeous Kitchen comes complete with all Appliances to Include, Stainless Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator with a Built In Ice/Water Dispenser and Even a Keurig Coffee Dispenser, Wine Cooler, Microwave, Gourmet Range Hood, Hot Water Dispenser over Range, Custom New Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops and Under-mount cabinet lighting. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring. The Formal Dining Room boast Picture and Crown Molding which flows graciously off the Kitchen. A Front Living Room and Foyer Area for Entertaining. The 2nd Level Master features 2 Closets and a Private Master Bath with Glass Surround Stand Up Shower. Home is in Historic Church Hill close to Local Shops Restaurants, Hospital, Bus Line, Interstate. Small Pets under 20-lbs considered.