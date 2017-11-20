All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 9 2020

304 Chimborazo Boulevard

304 Chimborazo Boulevard · (804) 334-7811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23223
Chimborazo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
internet access
Completely Renovated and Beautiful 2 Story with All the Bells & Whistles. A like Brand New home boast a Full Front Country Porch, Rear Deck overlooking a Manicured Rear Privacy Fenced Yard and Stamped Sidewalk and Patio. Rear Gate Access off Alley Way with Free Street Parking. Amenities Inluded in the rent are Security Alarm System, Gardening and Basic Internet. Three Spacious Bedrooms and 2-1/2 Baths. The Gorgeous Kitchen comes complete with all Appliances to Include, Stainless Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator with a Built In Ice/Water Dispenser and Even a Keurig Coffee Dispenser, Wine Cooler, Microwave, Gourmet Range Hood, Hot Water Dispenser over Range, Custom New Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops and Under-mount cabinet lighting. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring. The Formal Dining Room boast Picture and Crown Molding which flows graciously off the Kitchen. A Front Living Room and Foyer Area for Entertaining. The 2nd Level Master features 2 Closets and a Private Master Bath with Glass Surround Stand Up Shower. Home is in Historic Church Hill close to Local Shops Restaurants, Hospital, Bus Line, Interstate. Small Pets under 20-lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Chimborazo Boulevard have any available units?
304 Chimborazo Boulevard has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Chimborazo Boulevard have?
Some of 304 Chimborazo Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Chimborazo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
304 Chimborazo Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Chimborazo Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Chimborazo Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 304 Chimborazo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 304 Chimborazo Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 304 Chimborazo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Chimborazo Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Chimborazo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 304 Chimborazo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 304 Chimborazo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 304 Chimborazo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Chimborazo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Chimborazo Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
