Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking tennis court

Beautiful cape cod in pristine condition in Byrd Park/Carillon area! 4 bdrs, 2 full baths with nice oak hardwood floors, renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances and new laundry room! Back deck off the kitchen overlooks the spacious fenced back yard with a storage shed. Landscaping and alarm system included in the rent! In walking distance to tennis courts and lakes at the Byrd Park, elementary school and Carillon. Short distance to Carytown and easy access to the interstate. Move in ready!