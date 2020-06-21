All apartments in Richmond
1108 Fourqurean Ln

1108 Fourqurean Lane · (804) 203-0484
Location

1108 Fourqurean Lane, Richmond, VA 23222
Green Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Perfect location and ready to move in. This 2 bedroom home (one of the bedrooms if located behind the other bedroom so can be an office or possible second bedroom) features hard wood floors and bright and inviting floor plans that flow between spaces. Kitchen has been updated with plenty of room for cooking and storage. Close to shopping and restaurants and much, much more. Non Smoking.
rent to include electric, Wi-Fi, cable water and trash removal.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Fourqurean Ln have any available units?
1108 Fourqurean Ln has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 1108 Fourqurean Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Fourqurean Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Fourqurean Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Fourqurean Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1108 Fourqurean Ln offer parking?
No, 1108 Fourqurean Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Fourqurean Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Fourqurean Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Fourqurean Ln have a pool?
No, 1108 Fourqurean Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Fourqurean Ln have accessible units?
No, 1108 Fourqurean Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Fourqurean Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Fourqurean Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Fourqurean Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Fourqurean Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
