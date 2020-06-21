1108 Fourqurean Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Perfect location and ready to move in. This 2 bedroom home (one of the bedrooms if located behind the other bedroom so can be an office or possible second bedroom) features hard wood floors and bright and inviting floor plans that flow between spaces. Kitchen has been updated with plenty of room for cooking and storage. Close to shopping and restaurants and much, much more. Non Smoking.

rent to include electric, Wi-Fi, cable water and trash removal.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



PMI Richmond

4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA

Tel: (804) 203-0484