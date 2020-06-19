Amenities
109 E. 37th St South Richmond 3 bedroom, screened porch , office, Washer/Dryer $1295.00 - AVAILABLE NOW! (VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY)
109 E. 37th St. South Richmond near Forest Hill Park, All brick cape cod, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, gas heat, new central AC, living room, dining room, white kitchen, stainless refrigerator, double sinks, full size gas stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, new hot water heater, rear yard not fenced, no dogs, attached work shop. Screened in porch.
$1295.00 available now. Email for the Virtual Tour
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2794404)