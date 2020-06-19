All apartments in Richmond
109 E 37th St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

109 E 37th St

109 East 37th Street · (804) 231-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 East 37th Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Swansboro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 E 37th St · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
109 E. 37th St South Richmond 3 bedroom, screened porch , office, Washer/Dryer $1295.00 - AVAILABLE NOW! (VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY)

109 E. 37th St. South Richmond near Forest Hill Park, All brick cape cod, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, gas heat, new central AC, living room, dining room, white kitchen, stainless refrigerator, double sinks, full size gas stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, new hot water heater, rear yard not fenced, no dogs, attached work shop. Screened in porch.
$1295.00 available now. Email for the Virtual Tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2794404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E 37th St have any available units?
109 E 37th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 E 37th St have?
Some of 109 E 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
109 E 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 109 E 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 109 E 37th St offer parking?
No, 109 E 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 109 E 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 E 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E 37th St have a pool?
No, 109 E 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 109 E 37th St have accessible units?
No, 109 E 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 E 37th St has units with dishwashers.
