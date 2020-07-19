2476 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Great Two Or Three Bedrooms, Three Full Baths Townhome Close To Reston Town Center, Metro & Dulles Toll Road. Lots of Updates Just Done! New Carpet And Paint 2015, Two Fireplaces One in Living Room & Rec Room, Washer/Dryer In Lower Level, Walk Out Full Finished Basement To Fenced Rear Yard, Two Large Master Suites W/Full Baths, Possible Third Bedroom Lower Level W/Full Bath, Close To Reston Town Center & Metro! Sorry No Pets Allowed, Confirmed With Owner Many Times - No Smoking Allowed - No Special Addendums Attached To The Lease - No More Than Two Incomes To Qualify - See Documents For Application Processing Information, Lowest Price Townhome in Reston!