2362 HUNTERS SQUARE COURT

Amenities

Application Pending*** PRICE IMPROVED!! Wow! 3 BR END UNIT TH in Reston! MOVE IN READY!! ***FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT!*** NEW Carpet*** NEW Window Treatments*** NEW Closet Doors*** NEW Light Fixtures***Crown Moulding*** 3 LEVEL Townhouse w/ WOOD FLOORING on Main Level***White & Bright Kitchen*** Upper Level w/ 3 BR & Full BA *** FINISHED Basement w/ Family Room is TILED & has a COZY Wood-Burning FIREPLACE*** Half Bath & Laundry Room w/ FULL SIZE Washer & Dryer*** LARGE Deck Freshly Painted, FENCED Yard and Shed!***ASSIGNED PARKING Spot ***Part of RESTON ASSOCIATION and all its amenities. Hunters Square Community is just across the street from a Safeway Shopping Center w/LOTS of Shops & Restaurants. Close to Reston Town Center, Dulles Toll Rd, Route 7, Fairfax Connector bus stop (steps from community playground), and about 3 miles from Reston Metro Station***AVAILABLE NOW*** PETS are Case by Case*** WELCOME HOME***MOVE IN READY!!