2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Remarkable townhouse in Reston! Vacant and ready for move in. Upgraded kitchen with s/s, beautifully tiled master bath, Bamboo floor on main level, upgraded carpeting upstairs. Kitchen cabinets and drawers are self-closing. Verizon FIOS internet and cable ready! Fully fenced yard with paved patio for entertaining! AMAZING & CONVENIENT LOCATION: .8 miles from Reston National Golf Club, 1.8 miles to RTC, easy access to highway 267, 2.3 miles from Wiehle-Reston East Station and 1 Mile from planned Reston West Station at Reston Town Center!