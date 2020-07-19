All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE

2352 Southgate Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2352 Southgate Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Remarkable townhouse in Reston! Vacant and ready for move in. Upgraded kitchen with s/s, beautifully tiled master bath, Bamboo floor on main level, upgraded carpeting upstairs. Kitchen cabinets and drawers are self-closing. Verizon FIOS internet and cable ready! Fully fenced yard with paved patio for entertaining! AMAZING & CONVENIENT LOCATION: .8 miles from Reston National Golf Club, 1.8 miles to RTC, easy access to highway 267, 2.3 miles from Wiehle-Reston East Station and 1 Mile from planned Reston West Station at Reston Town Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE have?
Some of 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 SOUTHGATE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia