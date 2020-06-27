All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT
2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT

2283 Chestnut Burr Court · No Longer Available
Location

2283 Chestnut Burr Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MANY RECENT UPDATES - Including, new granite counter tops and stainless steel sink. Professionally painted. Freshened fixtures in bathrooms. Welcome home to this woodland oasis! Classic Reston home perfectly reflects Robert E Simon's vision for his ground-breaking community. Home backs to the Walker Nature Center encompassing 72 acres of natural area and is less than a mile from Lakes Thoreau and Audubon. You might get the sense that you're living in the woods. But the home is also convenient to... just about everything: less than one mile to the South Lakes Shopping Center, less than 1/2 mile from schools, less than two miles from Wiehle Ave Metro and the Reston Town Center. The best of all worlds! Additional Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT have any available units?
2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT offer parking?
No, 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT have a pool?
No, 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT have accessible units?
No, 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
