2283 CHESTNUT BURR COURT

MANY RECENT UPDATES - Including, new granite counter tops and stainless steel sink. Professionally painted. Freshened fixtures in bathrooms. Welcome home to this woodland oasis! Classic Reston home perfectly reflects Robert E Simon's vision for his ground-breaking community. Home backs to the Walker Nature Center encompassing 72 acres of natural area and is less than a mile from Lakes Thoreau and Audubon. You might get the sense that you're living in the woods. But the home is also convenient to... just about everything: less than one mile to the South Lakes Shopping Center, less than 1/2 mile from schools, less than two miles from Wiehle Ave Metro and the Reston Town Center. The best of all worlds! Additional Photos coming soon!