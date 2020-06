Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Ready to move-in. Freshly painted & new carpeting. Hardwood floor in living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Dining room with hardwood floor to deck with new BBQ Grill & fenced yard. Large kitchen with table space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Finished basement with two bedrooms, full bath. Ten minutes walk to Monroe park and ride with shuttle bus to Reston Metro.