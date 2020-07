Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sought After ***TOP FLOOR***, Large Condo with 3 BR, 2 BA, Bright and Updated! New Carpet with Updated Kitchen and Baths! High End Washer and Dryer convey. Great Location! 1 Mile to Silver Line Metro Station! Close to Reston Town Center. Monthly rent includes ALL utilities. Great View from Balcony! Needs Nothing..Just MOVE IN! Killer Parking #119- Right in Front ***This home will not LAST***