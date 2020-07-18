All apartments in Reston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

2217 LOVEDALE LANE

2217 Lovedale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Lovedale Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Sought after Bristol House 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft Condominium. Wickford model with Loft. Washer and Dryer in Loft. 2 large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom, fireplace. Home has just been painted and re-carpeted. Excellent location, 1.5 miles to SILVER LINE METRO at Wiehle Ave, between 2 shopping centers (South Lakes and Hunters Woods), walking/jogging/bike trails through the woods. Pool and Tennis Courts located at entrance to community, included in rent but tenant to pay fees for ID cards. No smoking inside or on balcony. Pet (case by case with deposit). Showing Instructions : Please take shoes off or use shoe covers, wear masks, refrain from touching fixtures or use sanitizer wipes if you do touch anything, If someone else showing the property please wait until they have exited. Thank you for your cooperation during these exceptional times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 LOVEDALE LANE have any available units?
2217 LOVEDALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 LOVEDALE LANE have?
Some of 2217 LOVEDALE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 LOVEDALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2217 LOVEDALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 LOVEDALE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 LOVEDALE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2217 LOVEDALE LANE offer parking?
No, 2217 LOVEDALE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2217 LOVEDALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 LOVEDALE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 LOVEDALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2217 LOVEDALE LANE has a pool.
Does 2217 LOVEDALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2217 LOVEDALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 LOVEDALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 LOVEDALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
