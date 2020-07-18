2217 LOVEDALE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Sought after Bristol House 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft Condominium. Wickford model with Loft. Washer and Dryer in Loft. 2 large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom, fireplace. Home has just been painted and re-carpeted. Excellent location, 1.5 miles to SILVER LINE METRO at Wiehle Ave, between 2 shopping centers (South Lakes and Hunters Woods), walking/jogging/bike trails through the woods. Pool and Tennis Courts located at entrance to community, included in rent but tenant to pay fees for ID cards. No smoking inside or on balcony. Pet (case by case with deposit). Showing Instructions : Please take shoes off or use shoe covers, wear masks, refrain from touching fixtures or use sanitizer wipes if you do touch anything, If someone else showing the property please wait until they have exited. Thank you for your cooperation during these exceptional times.