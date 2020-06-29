2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206

Amenities

Largest Size Model on Top Floor, Renovated with 3BR/2BA and Balcony in the TREES! Over 1200 square feet of space to enjoy, eat in kitchen with newer appliances, laminate wood like flooring throughout most of the unit, two bedrooms carpeted, nice utility room with extra storage or folding space, and cozy wood burning fireplace in living room. One assigned parking space, but plenty of unreserved extra parking available. Tenant will have access to Reston Association Amenities, but also there are common area grounds and tennis courts to enjoy inside the community, and a public pool and trails right outside of the entrance. $55 non refundable application fee per adult. Pets are case by case with an extra deposit. There is a television mount on the wall inside the LR, if tenants do not want that we will remove it and patch wall...your choice.