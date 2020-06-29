All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206

2212 Springwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Springwood Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Largest Size Model on Top Floor, Renovated with 3BR/2BA and Balcony in the TREES! Over 1200 square feet of space to enjoy, eat in kitchen with newer appliances, laminate wood like flooring throughout most of the unit, two bedrooms carpeted, nice utility room with extra storage or folding space, and cozy wood burning fireplace in living room. One assigned parking space, but plenty of unreserved extra parking available. Tenant will have access to Reston Association Amenities, but also there are common area grounds and tennis courts to enjoy inside the community, and a public pool and trails right outside of the entrance. $55 non refundable application fee per adult. Pets are case by case with an extra deposit. There is a television mount on the wall inside the LR, if tenants do not want that we will remove it and patch wall...your choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 have any available units?
2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 have?
Some of 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 currently offering any rent specials?
2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 is pet friendly.
Does 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 offer parking?
Yes, 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 offers parking.
Does 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 have a pool?
Yes, 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 has a pool.
Does 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 have accessible units?
No, 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 SPRINGWOOD DR #206 has units with dishwashers.
