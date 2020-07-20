2186 Whisperwood Glen Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhome quiet wooded neighborhood. House backs to trees! Large upstairs loft style master bedroom. Finished Basement with walk out to lower patio/yard. Close proximity to lakes, trails, shopping. Conveniently located to Reston Wiehle Metro and 267 Junction.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Greathouse 703 727 3030
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082