2186 Whisperwood Glen Lane
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:43 PM

2186 Whisperwood Glen Lane

2186 Whisperwood Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2186 Whisperwood Glen Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhome quiet wooded neighborhood. House backs to trees! Large upstairs loft style master bedroom. Finished Basement with walk out to lower patio/yard. Close proximity to lakes, trails, shopping. Conveniently located to Reston Wiehle Metro and 267 Junction.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Greathouse 703 727 3030
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

