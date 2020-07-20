2186 Whisperwood Glen Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhome quiet wooded neighborhood. House backs to trees! Large upstairs loft style master bedroom. Finished Basement with walk out to lower patio/yard. Close proximity to lakes, trails, shopping. Conveniently located to Reston Wiehle Metro and 267 Junction.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



