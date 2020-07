2058 BEACON HEIGHTS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

STUNNING, SPACIOUS, & CONTEMPORARY TH IN PRESTIGIOUS RESTON NEIGHBORHOOD. 3800+ SF WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS & DECK ACCESS OF LAKE AUDUBON. OPEN & MODERN 5 LEVEL FLOOR PLAN WITH ELEVATOR. LEVERAGES OUTDOOR BEAUTY 24X365, COMFORT, PRIVACY & GROUP ACTIVITIES. UPGRADES: HARDWOODS, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES, & LUX MBA. NEAR SHOPPING, RESTON TWN CEN, METRO, DULLES TOLL RD, FX COUNTY PKWY & DULLES AP. ON LINE APPLICATIONS AT LONG AND FOSTER RENTAL WEB PAGE. CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO APPLYING. COVET PROTOCOL: TENANT WILL NOT BE PRESENT DURING PREVIEW. POTENTIAL APPLICANTS AND THEIR AGENTS ARE EXPECTED TO WARE MASKS, NOT TOUCH ANY SURFACES DURING THEIR PREVIEW AND ADVISE TENANTS UPON EXIT.