Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Updated open floor plan in the heart of Reston. Your inner chef will rejoice in the updated kitchen with granite countertops, newer appliances, gas cooking, and more. Main living area is flooded with natural light with access to cozy patio. Laundry in unit. Updated bathroom. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Enjoy all that Reston has to offer just minutes from Silver Line Metro, Town Center, pools, tennis, walking/biking paths, and loads of shopping!