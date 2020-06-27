All apartments in Reston
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2035 APPROACH LN
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:56 AM

2035 APPROACH LN

2035 Approach Lane · No Longer Available
Reston
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2035 Approach Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet Oasis - Walking distance to Metro! Experience this beautifully updated 6-level townhouse backing to the golf course. Freshly painted and cleaned top to bottom. Enjoy this fantastic oasis - three exterior spaces. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Spacious master suite with additional sitting room featuring skylights and a 20 foot soaring ceiling. Deluxe finishes throughout. Multiple living areas. Backs to Reston National Golf Course and walking distance to Metro. Tons of storage throughout. Non-working fireplace for DECORATION ONLY. STRONG CREDIT, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 APPROACH LN have any available units?
2035 APPROACH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 APPROACH LN have?
Some of 2035 APPROACH LN's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 APPROACH LN currently offering any rent specials?
2035 APPROACH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 APPROACH LN pet-friendly?
No, 2035 APPROACH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2035 APPROACH LN offer parking?
Yes, 2035 APPROACH LN offers parking.
Does 2035 APPROACH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 APPROACH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 APPROACH LN have a pool?
No, 2035 APPROACH LN does not have a pool.
Does 2035 APPROACH LN have accessible units?
No, 2035 APPROACH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 APPROACH LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 APPROACH LN does not have units with dishwashers.
